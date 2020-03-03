Man trashes the Holy Bible, substitutes it for toilet roll

A man, identified as Udummiri Nwakalu from Onitsha, Anambra State, has ripped the holy bible into pieces and used the pieces as toilet roll.

The man confessed that the reason he destroyed the holy bible was because he cannot worship a God who cannot protect his own people and could allow Fulani herdsmen to kill them.

In his words Britain I am no longer afraid of the book you used to enslave my people, I tore it in the public today, I have proven to many that it’s just a book and words of men.

On this day I liberated thousands of people from fear and chains. I am a proud fighter, we must continue to fight modern day colonialism. You Christians have been burning several traditional shrines, you post them on Facebook everybody cheer you and praise your nonsense Jesus.