Man stabs stepbrother to death in Ogun

Residents of Salami Ojerinde Street and neighbouring streets in Powerline, Agbado-Oke Aro in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, are yet to overcome the shock of the New Year tragedy, which claimed the life of Femi Akinjogun, aged 42, who was stabbed by his step-brother, Peter Akinjogun.



From the countenance of those who came for his burial on Saturday, it was evident that friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members never believed the father of two could be murdered in such a gruesome manner.

The festive mood in the area was shattered around 5:30 p.m. during the slaughtering of a New Year ram, when a minor misunderstanding between the deceased and his stepbrother, Peter, led to the stabbing of the former.

An eyewitness said Femi, who resided in the family house with his two sons and pregnant wife, sought the assistance of Peter to join him in butchering the ram.

“Peter was not happy about the request and there was a minor altercation. Peter then picked up a knife and stabbed his brother on the neck. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

It was learnt that the suspect, a barber, has been suffering from mental disorder since 2017 and had been in and out of several hospitals within Ogun and Lagos states. He had reportedly returned home in the morning of January 1, 2021, from a psychiatric hospital with the claim that he was well, unknown that he fled from the hospital.

It was learnt that the deceased was stabbed in the presence of his wife, who is heavily pregnant. She became unconscious and was only revived in a hospital.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said the family is not willing to pursue any case. “I am their brother. The guy (Peter) is mentally ill and had been hospitalised at the psychiatric hospitals in Ogun and Lagos. We don’t want this issue to escalate.”

Sources revealed that immediately the incident happened, the DPO of Agbado Police Station, SP Kehinde Yero Kuranga, led his team to the house where the suspect was arrested.. He added that based on information from the family, Peter is mentally imbalanced.

One of the deceased’s friends described Femi as an easy-going, friendly and popular person in the area. “It is very shocking that Femi is no more. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, he should have travelled abroad by now. Now his dreams have been shattered and his young family will have to come to term with this reality. It is still like a dream to us. Femi usually slaughtered a ram every New Year’s day and family members went to his house to celebrate with him. ”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, adding that Peter would be returned to a psychiatric hospital.

He said: “The man has been suffering from a mental problem since 2017 and he was taken to a psychiatric hospital in Abeokuta. His elder brother was the one paying the medical bills. The brother only asked him to assist in butchering the ram, but Peter stabbed him. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.”