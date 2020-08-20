Man kills friend over N500 in Kano

A disagreement between two friends in Kano State over a N500 has resulted in one of them being stabbed to death.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Dan Tsinke quarters of Tarauni local government area of the state.

The deceased Sani Ibrahim was said to have sent his friend Aminu Ahmad with N500 on an errand but he diverted the money into personal use.

When Ibrahim demanded for his money from Ahmad, a scuffle ensued in the process.

Danharu Ya’u, who was a friend to both Ibrahim and Ahmad was said to have arrived at the scene to settle the matter.

Ya’u, however sided with Ahmad and the process stabbed Ibrahim

The deceased’s elder brother Auwalu Ibrahim said Danharu used a pair of scissors to stab Aminu Ibrahim.

“As they were quarrelling, Danharu arrived and interceded on Aminu’s behalf.

“When the late Sani insisted on getting his money back, Danharu stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

“We rushed him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.” Mr Ibrahim said.

Mother cannot forgive

The deceased’s mother Zainab Isma’il expressed outrage over her son’s death.

“I cannot forgive them as I depend solely on that child.

“I have a lot of female children and he was taking care of them too.

“He was about to go back to Port Harcourt where he sells scrap iron but was waiting for my permission before leaving.

“I am calling on the government to ensure justice in this matter.” She said.

The Kano state Police Command has confirmed the incident.

Police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the alleged killer is in their custody but they are yet to conclude their investigations.