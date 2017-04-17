Man kidnapps six year old girl, sell her for N200,000

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected child thief identified as , Chibueze Nwaozuzu, for allegedly stealing a six-year-old girl and selling her for N200,000.

The victim, Chinecherem Anoruo, had been declared missing by the parents, who reported the case to the police.

After series of investigations, it was discovered that the suspect allegedly stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said the command recovered N83,000 from Nwaozuzu, adding that the six-year-old had been reunited with the parents.

He said, “We received a report of a missing six-year-old child, Chinecherem Anoruo.During investigation, Nwaozuzu was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

“The suspect made useful statements to the police. He stated that he stole the child and sold her to one Comfort Umunnakwe for N200,000. Comfort was arrested and the stolen child recovered. The sum of N83,000, being part of the proceeds of the sale of the child, was also recovered from Nwaozuzu.”

Ezike said aside the suspects, the command arrested 10 others for alleged kidnapping, 12 for armed robbery, two for cult activities, three for impersonation and five for theft.

He explained that five kidnapped victims were rescued by his men, who also recovered four vehicles, three tricycles, three AK-47 rifles, two American pistols, two locally-made pistols and some ammunition.

He said, “Following the kidnap of one Rev. Ochemba Chibuzo on his way back from his building site along Avu Layout, Port Harcourt Road by four armed men on March 29, 2017, some suspects were arrested by operatives of the command on April 1, 2017 for their involvement in the alleged kidnap. The victim was rescued unhurt. Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to apprehend two other fleeing members of the gang.

“Following the kidnap of one 33-year-old Chris Ohuruzor, and one ASP Christopher Obi, attached to the Orlu Police Division on March 26, 2017 by one of the most notorious kidnap kingpins, operatives of the command swung into action and trailed the suspect – Godstime Okorafor– to his hideout on Ogbosisi Owerri/Onitsha Road, Anambra State, where he was arrested. The suspect later died in the hospital.

“He, however, made useful statements to the police before his death, confessing to have carried out a series of kidnap within the state and its suburbs. The suspect also disclosed details of other members of his gang, who are still at large. Efforts are being made to track them.”

He said the command planned to put more policemen on the streets, adding that illegally deployed police aides would be withdrawn, while those working in offices would be reduced by 40 per cent.