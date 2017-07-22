Man beats wife to death for sleeping with their neighbour

Ogun State Police Command has arrested One Femi Adebowale for beating his wife, Kuburat Adebowale aged 37 to death.

The incident took place on the 17th of July 2017, at the resident of the couple at No.15 Campbell Street Agbado in Ifo local Govt area of the State.

This was stated in a release signed by the police public relation officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi for the Commissioner of Police and obtained by Amiloaded correspondent.

The release started that the arrest of the suspect was as a result of a complaint from the younger brother of the deceased, one Shakiru Alao who reported at Agbado Division that his elder sister has been beaten to death by the husband over allegation of adultery.

Upon his complaint, the DPO Agbado, CSP Sunday Omonijo led his men to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

According to the release, the suspect in his statement, alleged that the deceased had been involved in act of infidelity for quite some time to the extent that she was dating their next door neighbor.

The suspect explained that on the fateful day, the deceased asked him for money to spend on her younger brother’s naming ceremony and he gave her the sum of #10,000 but the deceased insisted that the money was not enough.

Adebowale added that It was her adulterous practice that made him refused to give her more money which was the genesis of the fight that resulted to her death.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the case to be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The CP warned that the Command would not tolerate any form of domestic violence. He also advised couples to desist from resulting to violence whenever they have disagreement in their homes.