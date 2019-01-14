Man allegedly kills wife, sons over ‘infidelity’

A 35-year-old man, simply identified has allegedly shot dead his wife and two sons.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Ovbiogie village in Ovia North East Local Government.It

T It was gathered that the man simply identified as

Uwaila shot through the door into the room where his wife and children ran into and locked themselves in.

Residents cried when officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to evacuate the bodies.

Narrating what happened, the suspect, who was in police custody, said his wife accused him of having girlfriends.

He said she threatened to also go out with other men.

Uwaila said he drove out of the house in anger and returned later to discover that his wife had locked herself and his sons inside one of the rooms.

He said he shot through the door and the bullet hit them on the bed.

Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu, who visited the scene, said the suspect would be arraigned after investigation.