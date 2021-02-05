Male sperm is good for your skin!

They say one’s skin is the mirror image of one’s personal brand.

In other words, how we look after our skin says a lot about who we are.

Many dermatologists have thousands of unique ways to treat skin.

From your popular western to the recent organic products, there’s a lot of ways of taking care of one’s skin.

According to beautician Chelsee Lewis, she revealed some of her best kept secrets in skin care including applying sperm to reduce acne and wrinkles.



According to Lewis, using your partner’s sperm as a mask is full of a compound called spermine, which is an antioxidant which can help reduce wrinkles, smooth the skin, prevent acne or spots and give you overall healthy-looking skin.

She refers to them as sperm facials.

Experts further agreed that spreading sperm all over one’s face makes for the perfect face mask as it’s full of protein.

So, do you still need to pay thousands of rands for a facial?