Makinde not at war with FG, Oyo PDP replies APC

The Oyo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for accusing Governor Seyi Makinde of being engaged in a war with the Federal Government.

The party described the allegation as baseless and nonexistent, noting that the claimed face-off only existed in the crude imaginations of the APC leaders.

A statement signed by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, described the Oyo APC as a group of frustrated individuals with unabated desperation to destabilise the peace and tranquility in the state.

The APC had on Monday warned Governor Makinde against fighting the Federal Government.