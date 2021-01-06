Makinde gives roadside traders seven-day ultimatum

Oyo State Government has ordered roadside traders to desist from street trading with effect from January 5.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, gave the directive on behalf of the government while sensitising the traders on Tuesday at Molete under bridge, Challenge, Ring road and Eleyele market in Ibadan.

He said the Governor Seyi Makinde administration had zero tolerance for street trading because of the hazards associated with it.

Oyeleke decried the environmental nuisance constituted by the roadside traders by displaying their goods on the roadside, an act, he said, was detrimental to the safety of the traders and buyers.

He stressed the clean and green initiative, which he said should be embraced by all, to add aesthetics to major roads and check gridlock caused by street traders.

The commissioner said: “Governor Makinde had said provisions would be made for street traders before disengaging them from the streets.

“To that effect, the Scout Camp Neighbourhood market has been made available for the traders to occupy free of charge. They will also enjoy amenities at the market such as generator, borehole and security.”