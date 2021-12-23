Major things men do wrong with women

Sometimes men become oblivious to the fact that their actions may be driving their women away. Being rude, disrespectful, arguing constantly are only some of the things that men tend to do, that slowly drift them apart from their partner. And when they do not make any efforts to correct their mistakes, women do not waste any time in leaving them. Here are some of the things men tend to do wrong with women.

1.Being narcissistic

A man who is always obsessed with himself and fails to see or understand his partner’s needs is simply destroying the relationship beyond repair. A relationship takes two to understand and work and if the man can’t make efforts to make his woman feel welcome in his life, then he’s doing it all wrong.

2.Lies and lies

No matter how small or big the lie is, a lie is a lie. A woman can’t tolerate their partner lying to them for any reason because it breaks all grounds of trust and loyalty. What’s worse, the woman can’t even think of trusting their man again.

3.Lack of communication

A relationship is all about how you talk with your partner. If a man keeps mostly to himself, refusing to speak to their woman, no matter how much the latter tries, then it’s eventually not going to work out. Communication is the key and oxygen to any relationship.

4.Not knowing what she likes

Getting your woman a gift she doesn’t like is acceptable once or twice at the beginning of the relationship. But if a man continues to get her stuff she doesn’t like, then it’s an indication that the man has no idea what his woman likes. And that’s not a good sign.

5.Putting the time

A man has to put enough time into a relationship to make it work. If he doesn’t take out the time to understand his woman, or what she needs then he doesn’t really care about her. And if he can’t understand her, then he ought to take out time to sit and communicate about her feelings.