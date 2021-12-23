LIFESTYLES
Major things men do wrong with women
Sometimes men become oblivious to the fact that their actions may be driving their women away. Being rude, disrespectful, arguing constantly are only some of the things that men tend to do, that slowly drift them apart from their partner. And when they do not make any efforts to correct their mistakes, women do not waste any time in leaving them. Here are some of the things men tend to do wrong with women.
1.Being narcissistic
A man who is always obsessed with himself and fails to see or understand his partner’s needs is simply destroying the relationship beyond repair. A relationship takes two to understand and work and if the man can’t make efforts to make his woman feel welcome in his life, then he’s doing it all wrong.
2.Lies and lies
No matter how small or big the lie is, a lie is a lie. A woman can’t tolerate their partner lying to them for any reason because it breaks all grounds of trust and loyalty. What’s worse, the woman can’t even think of trusting their man again.
3.Lack of communication
A relationship is all about how you talk with your partner. If a man keeps mostly to himself, refusing to speak to their woman, no matter how much the latter tries, then it’s eventually not going to work out. Communication is the key and oxygen to any relationship.
4.Not knowing what she likes
Getting your woman a gift she doesn’t like is acceptable once or twice at the beginning of the relationship. But if a man continues to get her stuff she doesn’t like, then it’s an indication that the man has no idea what his woman likes. And that’s not a good sign.
5.Putting the time
A man has to put enough time into a relationship to make it work. If he doesn’t take out the time to understand his woman, or what she needs then he doesn’t really care about her. And if he can’t understand her, then he ought to take out time to sit and communicate about her feelings.
LIFESTYLES
3 reasons why size does not matter during sex
There is a very big myth out there that the bigger it is the better it will be when it comes to sex. But studies suggest that it is not at all like that. It is all in the mind! Your brain is your most active sex organ as it is all upto what you believe and imagine. So today, we bring to you reasons on how even the small package of a man can give women pleasure, busting the myth, and proving that size does not matter!
1.You do not have to be afraid
Sometimes women get scared of the size as it is something that enters your body. A small one puts that worry at ease and you are able to enjoy your sex life then too. There is no searing pain, so relax and enjoy!
2. They are better in bed
Getting an orgasm is a little difficult for most women, irrespective of size. It is the quality of sex that matters. There are many sex positions out there for all and how are men with a smaller one better? They feel that their size is not enough so they know and try different ways to give you pleasure which they can count on easily and therefore, they put more effort in being an amazing lover.
3. Accommodating a small vagina
It is not just for men, even women have trouble with their own size. If they have a small vagina, the experience for them with a big penis can be tormenting and painful and well scary to begin with. So a small man becomes the knight in shining armour here. They help you with pain free and good sex with a lot of foreplay.
Quit believing in anything until you have experienced it. If you mock anyone with a small size it is unfair and it batters the man’s ego for lifetime! Look at other ways if you are unhappy with the seize, try oral sex, experiment with the positions and we Indians are blessed with the KamaSutra so take notes. You will be amazed how that changes the entire love making scenario for you.
LIFESTYLES
5 reasons why you need to pee-all the time
ou suddenly need to pee more than usual. You may even experience some leakage when laughing or sneezing. You are wondering whether this is normal or not.
There are a number of underlying medical conditions that will cause you to urinate more frequently than usual.
What counts as frequent urination?
The number of times we normally pee depends on several factors – like age, gender and how much water we drink. Our bladders can hold up to 500ml (two cups) of fluid, and the average adult needs to pee about six times a day.
While it’s important to regularly void the bladder – as static urine can lead to infections – anything more than six times a day might indicate an underlying issue.
Most women are well aware of their pelvic floor muscles, they’re often encouraged to practice exercises to strengthen them in preparation for childbirth and to restore ‘what was’ afterwards. Now research is showing men should also be strengthening…
But, before you get too worried, consider what is normal for you and how much fluid you drink during the course of the day.
If, however, you find yourself running to the loo more than usual and you don’t know why, here are a few possible causes:
1. Incontinence
It is important to note that there is a difference between frequent urination and involuntarily leaking, which is also known as incontinence. When you involuntarily leak urine when you are laughing or sneezing for example, it might indicate weak pelvic muscles, placing more pressure on the bladder.
Incontinence can be caused or aggravated by several factors, including pregnancy, age, overweight, smoking or excessive use of alcohol.
It’s important to seek help – especially if your incontinence comes on suddenly, if there is blood in your urine or if you experience pain or a loss of sensation in your back or legs.
2. A urinary tract infection (UTI)
A feeling of not being able to completely empty your bladder and constantly feeling like you need to urinate, coupled with a burning sensation might indicate a UTI. This is a common infection in any part of the urinary tract and can be caused by a number of different bacteria. Although easily treated with antibiotics, it can be extremely unpleasant and painful.
If not treated, a UTI can have serious health consequences. The infection can spread and cause damage to your kidneys or end up in the bloodstream, causing life-threatening sepsis.
So if your frequent urination is coupled with burning, stinging, dull aches and struggling to completely empty your bladder, a doctor could diagnose and treat a UTI.
3. Anxiety disorders
¨C18C¨C19C¨C20C¨C21C
LIFESTYLES
5 ways to prevent mosquitoes from biting you
During hot weather all you ant to do is open the windows, even late at night, but some can’t because they will wake up with red itchy bumps in the morning from mosquito bites.
There are a few things you can try out from Hacks and Tricks if you do not have a mosquito repellent.
1. The fan – Mosquitoes aren’t able to fly very well when it’s windy. Even a light breeze is too much for them. You can definitely use this weakness against them: just turn on the fan and aim it at the direction that you don’t want mosquitoes at.
2. Light clothes – Mosquitoes look for colours that contrast with the horizon, like black and other dark colours. If you wear light colours, you will be less visible to them and therefore less appetising.
4. Garlic – Eating a lot of garlic will cause your pores to excrete a smell of garlic. Because of this, you will smell less like human and the mosquitoes will be less tempted to come at you.
5. Cloves – Mosquitoes also hate the smell of cloves. You can fill a bowl with water and add some cloves to this.
Latest News
- I’m ready to reconcile with Ganduje – Kwankwaso
- Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins
- Major things men do wrong with women
- Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
- Fire destroys structures, goods worth millions of naira in Bauchi market
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
3 reasons why size does not matter during sex
-
breaking1 day ago
Nigerian Military promotes 235 personnel to Generals, Air Force Marshals, Navy Admirals
-
CELEBRITIES10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Faces at Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyemade’s wedding
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 reasons why you need to pee-all the time
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun Islamic clerics regain freedom after paying N2.2m ransom
-
breaking1 day ago
Electoral Act Amendment bill: Senators threaten to override Buhari
-
NEWS2 days ago
Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday
-
breaking1 day ago
Twitter, Facebook, Google, others now to pay tax in Nigeria