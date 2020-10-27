Major changes looms in CAF executive committee

Ahead of the 12 March, 2021 CAF election in Rabat, Morocco, a clean sweep, most likely in the form of mass resignation may be in the offing.

A source highly connected in the continental body’s political network disclosed that part of the restructuring of CAF may see all the board members vacating their positions.

At the moment, the board comprises of the President, the general secretary, 13 members, one woman, the six members of the FIFA Council (apart from the president) and with two co-opted members who are appointed at the pleasure of the president.

“It is being contemplated that the board be reduced to 16 for proper administrative purposes as some members hardly contribute to discussions and thus redundant.

The same applies to African members in the FIFA Council as they were just bench warmers who don’t contribute to discussion.

It was also learnt that the restructuring may be part of the recommendations proposed by the intervention of FIFA which controlled the administration of CAF for six months last year.

With a possible FIFA axe dangling over the head of Ahmad, the CAF president for ethical breaches; it is most likely that he would not be eligible to seek re-election.

He has lost most of his supporters who aided his ascendance to office three years ago. Yet, no one has formally picked nomination form to contest for the position of president.

Only two Tunisians – Tarek Bouchamaoui (FIFA Council member) and Waddie Jary, the president of the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) have given indications. But none has picked the form. The deadline is 12 November.