Madagascar to ship untested anti-virus potion to Nigeria despite no proven cure for vaccine

Madagascar to set to ship the herbal tea that President Andry Rajoelina has touted as a powerful remedy against the novel coronavirus to Nigeria and other countries in West Africa and beyond.

Madagascar on Saturday delivered to Guinea-Bissau a shipment of the herbal tea.

Baptised Covid-Organics, the drink is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment – and other indigenous herbs.

There is currently no scientifically proven cure for coronavirus, which has killed more than 240 000 people worldwide according to official figures

Guinea-Bissau’s self-proclaimed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was at the airport to oversee reception of the cargo donated by Madagascar, AFP correspondents said.

After Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, Guinea-Bissau is the second country to take delivery of the potion that Madagascar claims cures Covid-19 patients within 10 days.

Embalo’s chief of staff Califa Soares Cassama told reporters that part of Saturday’s shipment was to be passed along to the other 14 members of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

Rajoelina had on Friday thanked Embalo for taking charge of the distribution in West Africa.

There was no indication of how Guinea-Bissau, poor even by African standards and chronically unstable politically, would handle the required logistics