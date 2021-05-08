Look for Shawwal moon Tuesday, Islamic Council tells Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Tuesday.

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this on Saturday in a statement.

According to him, following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the crescent of Shawwal should be searched for on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 equivalent to 29 Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“In preparation for the 1442 AH ‘Idul-Fitri celebrations, the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) of the NSCIA has advised the President-General that the crescent of Shawwal should be searched for on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 equivalent to 29 Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons on Tuesday night and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the Press to declare Wednesday, 12 May 2021 as the first day of Shawwal (‘Id day).

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, 13 May 2021 automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (‘Id day).

“A press statement to that effect would be issued on Tuesday night,” Shehu said.

He, therefore, urged Muslims across the country to be on the lookout for the directive of the Sultan on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.