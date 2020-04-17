Lockdown: Imo youths defy order, chase policemen with masquerade

Youths from Arondizuogu community in Imo State have of defied the stay-at-home order to celebrate the Ikeji cultural festival .

The Youths were said to have disobeyed the orders of the elders of Community not to hold the annual festival.

It was gathered that when police got to the scene of the festival, it met a large turnout of people and masquerades and after several entreaties to disperse peacefully failed, the police had to retreat.

The youths with their masquerades, however, took advantage of the police retreating from the scene and chased them back to their station.

Division Police Officer (DPO) for Okigwe, Chijioke Nwokoma, who disclosed this at a press conference in Owerri said arrest was made.

“No arrest was made, no life was lost, nobody was hurt. We didn’t want to be provoked to a level where there could be loss of lives. If you see the crowd you can imagine what could have happened if police did not retreat,” Nwokoma said.