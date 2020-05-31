Lockdown, and 10 other names you won’t believe Nigerian parents actually gave their kids

Name inspiration comes in many forms and are significant as they can influence the behaviour of the bearer.

The Coronavirus pandemic has provided some parents real-life experience to name their new born children after the virus

In Nigeria, a couple in Rivers State were said to have named their child “Lockdown”.

“We named him Lockdown remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time,” local media reports quoted the father as saying.

This comes after twin babies were named “Corona” and “Covid” in India.

The latest in coronavirus-themed showed parents have been getting a little too creative in giving their children names.

For your amusement, we have complied some of the most funny names in Nigeria:

Unfortunate first name and surname combinations

1. Polycarp and White ( Sen Polycarp White)

2. Monday Sunday

Names inspired and coined from God’s names and attributes are sometimes aren’t a good idea

3. Oluwajobaninuogbagethsemanemi

4. . Kosisochukwu:

5. . Molounrereninuoluwa

What is the meaning of these names:

6. Government (Goverment Tompolo)

7. Jubilee

8. Worldwide

9. Independence

10. Countryman

What’s the worst name on this list?

Did you have name regret?

Share on views in the comment section.