Local council election: We’ve not released names of candidates – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it has not released the names of its candidates for the July 22, 2017 local government council election.

A statement by the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Abiodun Salami, on Monday, said the list would be released after the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission would have concluded the screening of the aspirants.

It explained that the screening would be concluded by July 6, 2017.

The statement said, “We shall release the authentic list of our candidates in the 20 local government areas and the 37 local council development areas after the release of LASIEC’s screening results, in conformity with the electoral guidelines.

Salami issued the statement to debunk information making the round in some section of the media alleging that the party had released the names of its candidates for the election.