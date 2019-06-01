Liverpool are Champions of Europe

Liverpool has won the 2019 UEFA Champions League, after beating Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in Madrid, Spain.

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty after just two minutes following Sissoko’s handball .

Substitute Divock Origi fired in late on to double Liverpool’s lead and sealed the game. The victory gives Liverpool their sixth European crown.

It was a nightmare start for Tottenham, just about 23 seconds gone in the game, Sadio Mane crossed in, it hit Moussa Sissoko on his chest and then his hand.

Referee Damir Skomina said it was a penalty! Salah crunched home left-footed, it’s more or less down the middle but it carries enough pace to beat Hugo Lloris.

On 87th minute, substitute Origi’s strike ended the game. He’s barely had a touch since coming on but that’s a top finish. The corner was not dealt with, Joel Matip helped it on to Origi on the left of the area and he fired in low and hard, into the bottom corner.

It was a deserved victory for Liverpool who were runners-up last year when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp will be extremely grateful and relief as this was his first Champions league trophy after he took Dortmund to the final some years ago and lost to Bayern Munich. He was also manager last year when Liverpool lost to Madrid.