Lightning strikes in Ekiti, kills 15 cows

Thunder last Saturday evening reportedly struck dead 15 cows at the outskirt of Ikogosi Ekiti community in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident, according to Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, was a natural occurrence, which he said was strange in the town.

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation yesterday, Ademilua revealed that the incident happened at the Ikogosi warm spring site on Ipole-Ekiti road.

Ikogosi warm spring has been a notable recreational and tourist centre, where warm and cold spring converge.

The chief said the thunder was said to have struck during a torrential downpour that started around 4 p.m. that day.

According to him, “The whole town was shaken when the thunder struck, and later, some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farms said they saw some Fulani herders who disclosed that it was thunder that killed their cattle.”

Also speaking on the incident , the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, alleged that the herders have been making spirited efforts to sell the cows to the residents, describing this as dangerous to the health of his people.

The monarch said he has reached out to his colleague at Ipole Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the need to warn their subjects against consuming such desecrated animal.

“The two of us have alerted our subjects that there was an attempt to commence the sale of the dead cows, and we are making concerted efforts to prevent the intending buyers,” he said.

The monarch, however, called on the government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows to prevent spread of communicable diseases in the two towns.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the incident has not been reported to the police, “because it was a natural occurrence.

“We have not been told, but if the owner of the cattle later realises that someone is responsible, he will report at the police station and we will surely rise to the occasion.”