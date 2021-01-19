Lifting your partner during sex is amazing

Standing, bridge and lotus are sex positions that will sweep you off your feet.

As much as sex is beautiful and fun, we often forget it has an exercise element to it. Experts say you can lose 100 – 300 calories during a pulsating 30-minute sexercise. Sexologists also stress the importance of endurance during sex, coupled with the element of surprise while lifting your partner.

We take a look at these three sex positions that show why lifting your partner during sex can be as rewarding as lifting a sporting trophy.





1. Standing position

This is one of the more challenging positions, because often the receiving partner has to allow their partner to lift them in some way. Besides requiring a lot of physical strength, this is one position that will allow you to penetrate, kiss and bite your partner, which almost guarantees an orgasm.





2. The bridge

With the bridge, the receiving partner is facing upwards, using all four limbs to hold their body weight off the bed. Sexologists agree this possession helps strengthen your pelvic floor, which helps reduce pain during sex.

3. The lotus

Experts say the lotus position is perfect for intimacy, connection, warmth, and of course, orgasms. Like the missionary position, this sitting position is one of the more passive sex positions.