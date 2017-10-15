Leave me out of Aso Rock Clinic mess – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed anger over his name being mentioned in some sections of the media after the House of Representatives resolved Thursday to probe allocations to Aso Rock Clinic.

Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, in a statement released on Friday, said the media are supposed to have reminded Nigerians that the ex-President has no question to answer on that since he left office on May 29, 2015, rather than needlessly dragging his name into the saga.

He said, “The House of representatives resolved Thursday 12 October, 2017, to probe 2015-2017 allocations to Aso Rock Clinic and some media reports are needlessly dragging the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We had thought that the media should be the first to remind Nigerians that since Dr. Jonathan left office on May 29, 2015, he had absolutely nothing to do with the implementation of the budget for that year.

“For emphasis, the 2015 Appropriation Bill which was passed by the parliament in April was signed into law in May, 2015. And since the procurement process, based on the new procurement law, takes at least three months to complete, there was no way Jonathan would have had anything to do with the budget implementation for 2015, before vacating Aso Rock Villa on May 29, 2015.”

Eze then lamented how his principal is always getting a mention in the media and mostly under negative lights.

Going by the way some people make insinuations on issues that border on the development of our country, it would appear as if Ex-President

Jonathan had been in office since independence in 1960, and probably still be in charge today.

“We expect media houses to always do proper investigations to avoid the convenient choice of always using Jonathan as the scapegoat for the misdeeds of others,” He concluded.