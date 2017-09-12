Leaked audio reveals Mamman Daura, Tukur calling Aisha Buhari a suicide bomber

An audio of a conversation purportedly between Mamman Daura, a cousin of President Muhammadu Buhari and one of his closest supporters, and Mamman Tukur, a perceived member of his cabal, has been obtained.

During the conversation, made public by SaharaReporters, Daura referred to the president’s wife, Aisha, as a “suicide bomber from Yola.”

The conversation reportedly took place during Buhari’s medical vacation in the Uk and the two men were overheard discussing their worries about his health condition during his treatment.

The men also discussed the case of the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Olusola Oke, who was alleged to have bribed people to speak up for him following the discovery last April that he was warehousing funds in a Lagos apartment.

According to Mamman Daura, the suspended DG even bribed Senate President Bukola Saraki to speak on his behalf.

The following is the text of the conversation, according to SaharaReporters:

Mahmud Tukur: salaam alaikum.

Mamman Daura: alaikum salaam. Senior Mahmud

MT: You did not answer my calls. I have called severally.

MD: I am surprised COS I only saw one Missed call from you just now. I went to pray (Alwala) then I saw one call.O dear ! That’s why I am replying.

MT: that’s it. I am trying to …

MT Okay. Yayagaijia? Hope you are not too tired

MD: Alamdullahi.

MT : okay. How is that place/ person?

MD: There. That person. Well. It’s well. He is getting better.

MT: you said okay as if you are not sure …

Laugher interrupts

MD: laughs in a very funny albeit sarcastic manner

MT: You said okay as if the getting well is not strong enough or fast enough or what is it ?

MD : Yes. Not 100 per cent. Not as you or I would like but of course …

interruption

MT: hope he is meeting up with his treatment.

MD : it is encouraging

MT: okay. Very well. Thank God. please greet him for me very well.

MD : so I wish tomorrow I will arrive by Allahs grace. (Nufaa)

MT: okay that’s nice. (expresses surprise). Is the wedding dayclose ?

MD: yes it’s close. Slowly slowly the time is close. It’s like time is on a fast track. Our time is almost up. We are close to rounding up.

MT: (mumbles and concurs in the background). Every morning I say a prayer.

MD : Hmm. Hmm. Allah help us. (Allah a ji kam mu). Wa lahi. Walahi.

MT: Hmm. This thing. Is there any improvement from suicide bomber from Yola?

MD: Succc? ( Hesitates. Not sure who is being referred to at first.)

MT : Sucide Bomber. you know that’s the way that person is being referred to … ( interruption)

MD: It’s worse. A hundred times worse than what you know.

MT: Allah.

MD: Walahi.

MT : or will Baba talk to the suicide bomber again? Or there is no need?

MD: There is no need. No benefit because the person does not listen to anyone.

MT: This is the problem.

MD: the person does not listen to anyone. What Sani Zango did ( talking to the person ) and he just passed away. Then baba also tried. But then it turned out the same thing.

MT: the man is very patient (meaning PMB). There is virtually nothing you can do again at this point. ( repeats it again).

MD : yes. (Concurs). There’s not much that can be done. It’s an absolute… something ( trails off ). It’s like a fixed breakfast. There is nothing that can be done. You can’t stay. You can’t go. That’s it.

MT : I see. Walahi…

MD:yes. it’s tragic

MT : that’s why … said it’s a luxury breakfast.

( MD. Laughs heartily in response)

MT: repeats the same thing.

MD: This is morethat a luxury breakfast. It’s an absolute fixed breakfast. This one.

MT : Allah a kawo … trails off as MD cuts in

MD: let’s keeppleading / praying to Allah. 2ce Just that.

MT : Now. They said it’s some or his people that have been talking

MD: Well. It just bounces off. It just bounces off.

MT: perhaps it’s best to find out about the people involved like the accounts staff and others. Let’s do this and neutralize him. Perhaps. (Ref NIA DG)

MD: Well. There are many people bringing or providing many “information”. ( Lekanoni) We are doing that.

MT: Also you can talk tobaba to come out with this project. The project on …

MD: okay. Okay.

MT: me I thought about it. And concluded that it’s best you speak to him about it.

MD: don’t worry. I will speak to him about it. You know he is very fed up with this NIA thing. The way that man this man messed up / scattered things.

MT: Didbaba brief you ?

MD: Yes. We spoke with him. We tried to do damage limitation but it hasn’t worked I am sorry to say.

MT: before or after theevent ?

MD: No. before the event.

MT:oh ! That could have been something…

MD: because ai baba Kamar …. because it’s gravely damaging to the security agencies.

MT: that’s it.

MD: very grave damage.

MT: you know there is the issue of that youth. He is inabuja.

MD : Well. This exceeds their power …

MT: what I am saying is that if you wantinside something (Infor) he is in Abuja. You may call him.

MD: okay. Okay.

MT: Because they know. They know. Someone told me that the guy gives money out to a lot of people. All spheres. That’s one thing that frightens me. And that’s why he has been able to find people to defend him. You see for instance Saraki has come out to speak for him. But I think if you have time. Ask that he be called to come see you. Let him tell you things. You can ask him anything. Also wider things. That is why I tried to have Mallam Abbah… But let me ask. How many are working foryou in terms of ground work of things. How many people have you got ?

MD: Nil

MT: better to find some people to do that. Some working in places becauselike in this case you get a verse insight. This is what I am saying. Have them call him for you. And then ask him what is going on… if one is lucky. Even if one is not lucky. Talk to him.

MD : okay.

MT: He has been working there for a long time. Plus. He is very bright. So.Itthink. Also He will be reliable. From what I know of him. Like I told you. He is the one I rely upon to get me information. For a long time now.

MD: So. He is rarely experienced then.

MT ; yes. During my time at New Nigerian, I ask him to do research. He got me information on different people. Within 2 to 3 days he will bring me the information I need.

MD: Yes. Allah is king. ( Allah Sarki)

MT : I need to tell you this.

MD: I will try to get hold of him.

MT: ‘Cos no need to rely on third or second something. But this oneis first party. So if possible. Call him. He is someone I trust.

MD:okay.

MT: but I am rarely worried about that person In the house. I just don’t know what to do.

MD : Walahi. Senior Mahmud. We are at our wits end. We are at our Wits end. Just not to scare you further or worry you further. A few days ago. At the dinning table. This thing, the sucide bomber we are talking about went and stood there subsequently the man refused to eat.

MT : why will the sucide bomber to and stand there ?

MD : because some of the things he can’t eat. They will take it and go and hide them.

MT: I see. Villa ….

MD : they keep narrating to third parties. That this cat will not last. I think you heard enough. Until I return. God sparing our lives. Until I return. Next week.

But the thing is beyond our hand. We are watching. Walahi. It’s beyond our hand.

MT: okay. Until you return.

MD 🙁 laughs at something MT said). Thank God My only consolation is that if we are praying to Allah and in good faith. Then things will work out. But if contrary that’s the way Allah wants it. That is the way it’s going to be.

MT: okay.

MD:until we speak again.

MT: okay. Masalaam.

Clicks. Phone call ends.

LISTEN HERE