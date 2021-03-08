Leah Sharibu’s parents write Buhari again, say they are in deep pain

Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, parents of the schoolgirl abducted from Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his promise to secure her freedom.

Boko Haram insurgents had abducted 110 students from the school three years ago but apart from Leah, all of them were freed a month after.

The armed men reportedly refused to release because she did not accept renouncing her faith in exchange for freedom.

In the letter, Rebecca reminded Buhari that he called her over the phone and assured her that Leah would regain freedom soon.

The letter read, “Sir, with deep pains in our hearts but gratitude to God Almighty who commands us to be grateful in every situation, we write this open letter to you concerning our daughter, Leah Sharibu, who as you well know is still in captivity in the hands of Boko Haram.

“February 19, 2021 marked three years that she was abducted alongside her secondary school mates whom you were able to secure their release on March 21, 2018, barely one month after their abduction.

“Mr. President, you have promised me on the phone that my daughter will soon be released because negotiations are going on and not long, Leah will be returned home. But it has been over two years since you made that promise and Leah is now three years in captivity.

“Sir, we plead with you to put yourself in our position and assume that Leah is your daughter. How would you feel knowing that she is in captivity just because she was courageous to refuse to renounce her faith?

“Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists.”