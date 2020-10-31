LCC Ready to Show Footage of Lekki Shootings

The management of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has expressed readiness to show the footage of the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate allegedly by soldiers.

The Head of the Legal Department of LCC, Mr. Gbolahan Agboluwaje, made this known when he appeared before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses and Other Matters, yesterday.

Agboluwaje noted that the footage of the October 20 shootings of the #EndSARS protesters allegedly by the soldiers is available.

He said there are hours of recordings on the CCTV footage, stating that the LCC received summons from the panel on Wednesday, to appear before it, present the October 20 footage, tender an investigation report and any other document.

He said the “LCC is prepared to air the footage before the panel” but that no investigation report or document was available.

“We have the footage. We do not have an investigation report because we know that investigations are ongoing and we have not been able to provide any document.

“We had a very short notice and we brought what we were able to lay our hands on.”

Agboluwaje also told the panel that due to the short notice of the summons, the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, would not be able to testify.

He explained that this was because the company was yet to hire an external counsel to represent the Managing Director.

However, Omomuwa had been sworn-in to give evidence before the panel.

Responding, the Chairman of the nine-man panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Retd.), granted Agboluwaje’s request for a short adjournment.