Lawan, Gbajabiamila gain support of PDP lawmakers

The major contenders for the position of Senate president and Speaker of the House, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, have gained the support of some opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers-elect.

This followed the public declaration of support for Lawan by a returning PDP Senator from Delta State, Peter Nwaoboshi.

Also, a total of 64 returning and new members of the opposition party in the House of Reps led by PDP member Wole Oke from Osun State have scheduled a meeting for June 4 to publicly endorse Gbajabiamila.

Nwaoboshi told journalists in Abuja at the weekend that his support for Lawan was informed by the fact that his party, PDP, had no candidate for the Senate president seat.

At the media briefing attended by Sen. Ita Enang, who is the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), the Delta senator said his constituents preferred the candidature of Lawan.

“All those contesting for the position have approached me for support and as a student of history, I’ve studied their backgrounds, which clearly showed that in terms of experience, Lawan is the one with the requisite legislative experience.

“I have found in him competence and the required intelligence, legislatively and politically, to steer the ship of leadership of the 9th Senate and by extension, that of the 9th National Assembly,” he said.

He added that “the PDP has not taken a decision as a political party as far as the presiding officers of the 9th Senate are concerned. Our party has not also told us the candidate we should vote for.

“I know the PDP leaders will not say this is the candidate they want. They would only give us a guideline. I also have a right as the representative of my people to determine what is good for Anioma people,” he said.

On his part, Oke said that a group of members known as The Assembly Progressives comprising 64 non-APC members led by him will meet on June 4 to endorse Gbajabiamila as speaker during the inauguration of the 9th House on June 11.

Oke had declared support for Gbajabiamila two months ago and had been rallying other PDP members to support the House Leader for the speaker’s position.