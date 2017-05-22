Lawal, Oke remain suspended – Osinbajo

The presidency on Sunday said that the two top officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration remain suspended from office.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the NIA, Oke, were suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari pending the conclusion of investigations by a panel set up by the president.

The panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was to investigate allegations of contract fraud and bribery levelled against Mr. Lawal by the Senate as well as the about N13 billion found in an Ikoyi apartment by the anti-graft EFCC and claimed by the NIA.

The panel was yet to submit its report to Mr. Buhari before he went for medical treatment in the UK.

Mr. Osinbajo, who is currently the acting president, on Sunday asked Nigerians to be patient about the report.

The acting president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, urged for patience explaining that “when time comes the outcome of the panel would be made manifestly public and Nigerians would be satisfied.”

Mr. Akande said the two suspended officials remain suspended.