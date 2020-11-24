LAUTECH students hail Makinde over termination of joint ownership with Osun

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have hailed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his commitment towards resolving the crisis rocking the university.

The student made the disclosure while on a “Thank You Visit” to the governor at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan on Monday.

The students were led on the visit by the Oyo State (National Association of Nigerian Students) president, Comrade Opakunle Oluwafunmibi and LAUTECH Student Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Olabiyi Anthony among other leaders.

The LAUTECH students who were in their hundreds said they deemed it fit to embark on the visit to thank the Governor for securing the sole ownership of the Institution, which they believe would bring an end to the lingering crises rocking the institution over the years.

The governor while addressing the students said the institution will soon begin a multi-campus mode of operation.

Makinde said, “It is indeed a pleasure to have the students of LAUTECH come here this afternoon to show appreciation for what the government has done.

The bottom line when you were singing is that, I came to you to beg for your support for me to be able to serve you and that is what we are doing and what we will continue to do till the end of this administration.

“My only advice is that LAUTECH is a University. The word university came from the word universal.

“We have an opportunity now to feel the impact of LAUTECH on the economy of Ogbomosho, the economy of Oyo state and the economy of this country, Nigeria.

“LAUTECH has the opportunity now to be the citadel of learning and research.

“Finally, LAUTECH has the opportunity to multi-campus and you will have multi-campus.”

The SUG President, Comrade Olabiyi said the initial mindset they had about the plan to take full ownership was that the move would take up to four to five years for the accomplishment but that Governor Makinde has achieved it in less than two years.

He thanked the Governor for the support to the institution and the Ogbomosho community as a whole, pledging the support of the students to the Makinde led administration.