Aymeric Laporte heads winner in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City have become joint Carabao Cup record holders with victory over Tottenham in front of almost 8,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men join Liverpool on eight League Cup wins and have also equalled the Reds’ record for most consecutive victories with four on the bounce.

City dominated the match throughout but had to wait until the 82nd minute to take the lead, when Aymeric Laporte headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick.

There was an element of controversy over the winning goal though, as many felt Laporte should have received two yellow cards in the first half.



It may be the sixth Carabao Cup win in eight years for the club but you would never be able to guess the way the Man City players are celebrating.

Fernandinho – as City captain – lifts the trophy for Pep Guardiola’s men as drink is sprayed up in the air by the rest of the squad.

Four Carabao Cup wins on the bounce is a brilliant achievement by this remarkable City squad.