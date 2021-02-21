Late Funmi Martins’ closest friend threatens to expose Shina Peters over actress’s death (VIDEO)

One of the closest friends of Late Nollywood actress, Funmi Martins has vowed to expose popular Afrojuju musician, Shina Peters .

Aunty Dola popularly known as Ronke Highwaves Movies said she is ready to expose Shina Peters if he continues to contest the paternity of Damilare, a son Funmi Martins had for him.

Martins was a popular Nigerian actress who died of shock in 2002. Two months before her death, she gave birth to her third child, Damilare, who is her alleged love child with Shina Peters.

Peters had been accused of abandoning the 19-year-old who is currently with his late mum’s younger brother called Baba Deji.

Peters said he has not been in Damilare’s life for some reasons personal to him but promised to take responsibility for his welfare, henceforth.

But In the emotional video released on Sunday, Aunty Dola accused Shina Peters of fabricating lies against her late friend.

Going memory lane, Aunty Dola said Shina Peters struggled very hard to date her late friend.

She said she would not allow the musician rubbish her friend, who she described as a faithful and loyal wife .