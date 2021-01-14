LASUCOM under temporary lockdown after 3 students, staff tested positive for Covid-19

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), has shut down its campus after some students and officials tested positive for the coronavirus infection, an official has confirmed.

Ademola Adekoya, Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public relations of the Lagos State University, confirmed the development on Thursday

“Three students of the medical college have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and are undergoing treatment,” he said without disclosing the number of officials who tested positive.

He added that the school has commenced contact tracing, while the students have been asked to go home and the hostels shut.

The spokesperson said the college has directed students to self-isolate for 14 days and if they develop any symptoms, they should present themselves for treatment.

Mr Adekoya urged members of the public not to panic as the college is working round the clock to keep the situation is under control.

A source in the medical college, who spoke under anonymity said some students and staff of the college have been infected with the virus.

Following the development, an emergency board meeting between association presidents and the school management was held on Thursday, where it was agreed that the school be shut down and all students be sent home, he disclosed.