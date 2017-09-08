LASU announces date for final closure of ‘Part-Time’ programme

The Lagos State University (LASU) management has announced the deadline for the final closure of its External System (popularly known as School of Part-Time Studies).

The management announced that all academic and administrative activities of the external system will cease to function by September 29, 2017.

TheNewsGuru.com reports that the decision is part of the Vice Chancellor’s (Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun) effort to re-position the school as a foremost learning citadel in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a special bulletin released by the management to sensitize students who might still have pending academic or administrative issues to sort same before the September 29 deadline for final closure and collapse of the part time programme of the school.

The bulletin reads in full:

PRESS RELEASE : LASU EXTERNAL SYSTEM WINDS-DOWN FRIDAY, 29TH SEPTEMBER, 2017

This is to inform the General Public and particularly students of the Lagos State University External System (LASUES) that academic and administrative activities of LASU External Campuses will cease to function by Friday, 29th September, 2017.

The University is therefore calling on all PART TIME students of the INTERNAL and EXTERNAL Campuses who have any outstanding or unresolved complaints to visit the office of the Director, Lagos State University External System (LASUES), Ojo, or lodge their complaints before Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the dedicated website http://externalstudentscomplaintsportal.lasu.edu.ng

Please note that this is the final deadline and no extension or excuses will be entertained.

Signed

University Management