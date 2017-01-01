Land scam: Surveyor Abiodun Olowonisaiye on the run

A surveyor, Abiodun Olusegun Olowonisaiye, who lives in the Ijede area of Ikorudu, Lagos State, is on the run to escape being arrested by the Nigerian Police for criminality and obtaining money by false pretense.

Olowonisaiye, popularly called ‘Igwe‘ had in 2014 duped several people out of their savings in a phony land deal.

He and his agents had approached unsuspecting members of the public claiming to have large portion of land for sale in Abule Alaro in the Agura area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

In order to sell the large parcel of land, Olowonisaiye forged documents to show ownership of the land.

Investigation revealed that Olowonisaiye was able to prepare all the forged documents because of his closeness to the original owners of the land.

He was said to be the surveyor of the family that owned the land.

He sold a plot for between N500, 000 and N600, 000.

The fraud came to light when individuals who bought the land from Olowonisaiye started developing their plots, but lawyers from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice came up to tell them that the parcel of land belonged to the Ministry’s Cooperative Society.

The association it was learnt bought the parcel of land from the family about 10years ago.

The association has cautioned the public not to do any business with Olowonisaiye on the said parcel of land.

The family has also disowned Olowonisaiye on the said parcel of land.

Olowonisaiye allegedly cheated dozens of the people in the land scam.

Olowonisaiye, it was gathered, has been linked to several land grabbing cases.

Police authorities in Imota Police Station have confirmed that a case against Olowonisaiye has been opened.

One of the victims, Saheed Oladeinde was said to have complained to the police.

Olowonisaiye has failed to honour police invitation to defend the allegations against him.

Again, all efforts to get Olowonisaiye arrested have proved abortive.

A case against Olowonisaiye is about to be opened with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Meanwhile, NewDay Media Publishing is admonishing the public to please inform it wherever they notice Olowonisaiye’s movement in order for him to face justice to answer to his numerous crimes and criminal acts.

Anyone with information on Olowonisaiye’s whereabouts can also call : 07045980054.