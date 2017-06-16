Land grabbing: Lagos arraigns suspected notorious kingpin, Sir K Oluwo, others

The Lagos State Government Friday arraigned a suspected land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina (aka Sir K) before a Special Offences Court sitting at Oshodi,Lagos, for alleged forceful dispossession of residents of their land.

Charged with him on a six-count charge by the Special Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force set up by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration were six other men described as his foot soldiers.

They are: Omotola Ogunsanmi, Samson Shobule (aka Samson Salau), Biliaminu Orega (aka Biliaminu Salau), Jimoh Aromasodu, Wasiu Orenuga and Nurudeen Kasali.

Lamina,according to counts 1 and 2,is said to have sometime in February 2017 at Mowo Kekere area of Ikorodu Local Government, taken over one plot of land from the rightful owner Mrs Ebere Okafor contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.

The land is said to have been sold to Mrs. Okafor by Ifegbuwa family

Lamina is also accused of forcefully taking over and remaining in possession of 200 plots of land in Mowo Kekere belonging to Planet Properties Ltd contrary to Section 2 (2) of the same law, while in count five, the defendants fraudulently sold 60 hectares of land which had been previously sold by the rightful owner contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) of the law.

The fraudulent sale, which was allegedly carried out in January 2017, was perfected by the defendants fraudulently claiming to belong to Ifegbuwa family.

In count six, the defendants are accused of fraudulent selling 25 hectares of land to third parties without any lawful right to do so, an offence punishable under the law.

They all pleaded not guilty, while their lawyers, Messers E. Obatayo and B.O Abdusalam applied to the court to grant them bail in most liberal terms.

The lawyers argued that the offences for which their clients were charged are bailable, and that they were ready to defend the case.

The prosecutor, Ms Mosunmola Balogun from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to impose conditions which would make the defendants available for trial

In his ruling, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a land owner in Lagos, while the other must be a civil servant not below grade level 15. The sureties must have three years tax clearance and registration with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

The Magistrate also ordered the defendants to deposit N150, 000 each with the court, while they are to be remanded in Badagry Prison pending when they are able to meet the bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to July 13.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the proceedings, Chairman of the Lagos State Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force, Mr. Jide Bakare said the administration of Governor Ambode, through the arraignment, was sending a strong message to others still involved in the act of forceful dispossession of property it would no longer be business as usual.