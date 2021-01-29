Lamido blasts Tinubu, Amaechi, others over silence on attacks on Fulanis

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southern part of the country of being unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Fulani ethnic group with their silence.

Lamido, while speaking with journalists in Kano categorically mentioned APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha among those whose silence has further exacerbated the hatred against the Fulanis.

He said the ‘hatred’ against the Fulani ethnic group which reached a crescendo with ultimatums issued in Oyo and Ondo states for them to vacate was “fuelled as a result of the failure of the Nigerian government which is currently headed by a Fulani man (Buhari).

“Go on social media and see what they write about Fulanis. It is simply because our own son (Buhari) is there. Therefore, they read us (Fulanis) through him. When Jonathan was there, they called his people names.

“Buhari was the choice of Nigerians not just Fulanis. I am Fulani and I didn’t vote for Buhari. Ask Tinubu. What I am saying is that why can’t his (Buhari) people, Tinubu, his DG of Campaign, Amaechi and other APC leaders defend us and say ‘look, it is not all Fulanis’.

“The APC members who voted for Buhari, the Fayemis, the Rochas, the Fasholas, the Ngiges and all of them, the Soyinkas, who defended Buhari in 2014, why can’t they defend the Fulanis today?”, he asked.

He said the Fulani people are now endangered and persecuted and even sometimes referred to as aliens.

He added that kidnappings, banditry and other criminalities “are as a result of misgovernance and distrust among ethnic groups in the country, adding that the “Northern parts of the country are not safe and he wonder “why the outcry on Fulanis in the south when the Fulanis are generally a peace loving group of people.”