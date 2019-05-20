Lamido blasts Obasanjo over comments on Boko Haram

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has urged a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, not to allow his disagreement with the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to turn him into a bigot.

Lamido urged the former president to withdraw the statement credited to him that Boko Haram had an agenda of “Fulanisation and Islamisation of West Africa.”

Lamido stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mansur Ahmed, in reaction to Obasanjo’s scathing remarks on the security challenge in the country.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 2nd session of the Synod held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oleh, in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, had said “Boko Haram and herdsmen’s acts of violence were not treated as they should at the beginning. They have both incubated and developed beyond what Nigeria can handle alone. They are now combined and internationalized with ISIS in control.

“It is no longer an issue of lack of education and lack of employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as; it is now West African fulanisation, African Islamization and global-organized crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining, and regime change.”

Lamido has now noted that such remarks coming from the former president was “very much unlike you sir.”

He further said if the remarks by Obasanjo were made at a non-religious gathering to a non-religious audience, it would have been tolerable.

Lamido, who also served as Obasanjo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, from 1999 to 2003, further said “as leaders, like I have been saying, we should never act in anger because if we do, it can hurt.

“I, therefore, call on our boss, Obasanjo, not to let his disappointment with the sitting president turn him into a bigot. He must not abandon the national stage.”