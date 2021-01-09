Lagosians warned from using Lagos Airport Road flyover

The public has been warned to avoid using the Lagos Airport Road Flyover, burnt by petrol tanker fire, pending the determination of its structural safety.

Giving the warning in Lagos Friday was the Federal Controller of Works Mr Olukayode Popoola.

The bridge which runs over Toyota Bus Stop on the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway being reconstructed, was engulfed by fire when a petrol tanker burst into flames on Thursday.

The federal and Lagos State officials on Friday carried out a joint inspection to know the extent of damage to the bridge and adjoining roads.

Leading the state and federal officials, Popoola raised concerns over the safety of the bridge, saying that its structural integrity had yet to be ascertained.

He said samples were being taken from the burnt bridge for analysis to be able to ascertain the level of damage and where to carry out repairs.

Popoola said that 200 meters of the rigid pavement of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway reconstruction project, being carried by the Dangote Group, was burnt.