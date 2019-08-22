Lagos workers jubilate over the deployment of ‘Tyrant’Permanent Secretary

There was wild jubilation among staff of the Lagos State Ministry of Education (Education District V) over the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary/ Tutor General(TG) overseeing the district, Mrs Elizabeth Amudat Adekanye.

The district is made up of four local governments; Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry and Ojo.

Adekanye was on Monday redeployed to Education District Two as PS/TG.

She was among the 19 Permanent Secretaries redeployed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Many of the staff of the district who spoke on condition of anonymity after the TG’s redeployment said the tenure of the former PS?TG had been most harrowing for staff.

They claimed that allowances of staff were not paid while morale of staff has been low since Adekanye took over the reins of leadership of the education district.

When our correspondent visited the headquarters of the district in Awori Ajeromi Schools’ Complex, Agboju, Amuwo Odofin on Tuesday, the jubilation was suffusing.

Many of those who spoke with correspondent described Adekanye as a demi-god..

They stated that she does not consult before taking any decision and does not take advice from staff.

They said the redeployment of Adekanye was a big relief for staff and the district..

To celebrate Adekanye’s exit from the district, staff organised a special prayer session. They also designed and printed a poster rejoicing Adekanye’s redeployment.

Adekanye was appointed PS/ Tutor General by former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2016.

Former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode congratulating Adekanye after being sworn-in as PS/Tutor General, Education District V in 2016



Adekanye was replaced by Mrs. Okelola Oludara.. Okelola was the former Permanent Secretary/Tutor General of District VI