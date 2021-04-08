Lagos to shut popular road in Ikeja for 15 months

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will divert traffic from Adegbola Street from Sunday 11 April for 15 months.

Frederic Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, said this this is to enable the construction of Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit. He also said in a statement that the diversion is in line with the need to preserve and protect motorists and other road users against any form of accident during the stipulated construction duration.

He disclosed that motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo way to other locations.

Oladeinde also added that traffic advisory board will be placed at Ikeja under bridge area, Simbiat Abiola way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.