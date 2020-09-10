Lagos to reward outstanding teachers with 29 cars

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administra­tion’s commitment to reward excellence service delivery in the state post-primary teaching service.

To this end, the governor has pledged 20 cars for pre­sentation to deserving teach­ers across the six Education Districts in the state.

The Governor made the pledge during the virtual training of teachers tagged Eko Educators Webinar Per­formance Series 3.3, noting that teachers are key change agents who will be remem­bered for shaping future gen­eration of leaders.

He went further to advice teachers to embrace technol­ogy in improving the quality of teaching which ultimately makes them great teachers, indeed.

“This is the era of technol­ogy and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away with in our everyday lives. With technol­ogy, we can think locally and act globally,” he said.