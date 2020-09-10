Lagos to reward outstanding teachers with 29 cars

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reward excellence service delivery in the state post-primary teaching service.
To this end, the governor has pledged 20 cars for presentation to deserving teachers across the six Education Districts in the state.
The Governor made the pledge during the virtual training of teachers tagged Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3, noting that teachers are key change agents who will be remembered for shaping future generation of leaders.
He went further to advice teachers to embrace technology in improving the quality of teaching which ultimately makes them great teachers, indeed.
“This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away with in our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally,” he said.