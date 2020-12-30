Lagos to fine cross-over service defaulters N500,000

Lagosians who violate the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government and other protocols would be fined up to N500, 000 when caught.

The government emphasised that all churches in the state must respect the curfew in place and avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings on December 31, 2020.

This is part of the emergency measure being employed by the government to halt the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic .

It can be recalled that there has been the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, with Lagos State regarded as the epicentre. The state government had directed the shutdown of all schools indefinitely and had warned of strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocols and measures across the state.