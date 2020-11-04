Lagos threatens fresh lockdown over non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State Government has threatened to impose a fresh lockdown and reintroduce other measures if there is a recurrence of high cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, stated this in a statement issued yesterday.

The statement was titled, ‘Lagos calls for precautions against second wave of COVID-19,’ quoted the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as saying that many countries around the world have found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socio-economic and security consequences.

The commissioner warned that “the continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens heralds danger and may lead to a second wave of new infections in Lagos.”

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State Government has once again stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection transmission to prevent a recurrence of the situation that led to the lockdown of the economy.

“A resurgence of cases in Lagos may lead to the reversal of the strategically calculated measures put in place by the government to open up the economy.”

Abayomi advised citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, “unless it is absolutely necessary, stressing that travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged except when absolutely necessary.”

He said: “The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded. Based on our data, this assumption is invalid. It creates a false sense of security amongst the citizens causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government.

“Though we have reached our peak as predicted and are now experiencing a decline in the number of positive cases, this is not a reason to conclude that all is over. COVID-19 is still very much with us as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in the community daily and occasional deaths from severe complications.

“The reason for the decline in COVID-19 cases in Lagos is attributable to a number of factors, including public adherence to safety regulations of physical and social distancing, hand hygiene, use of face mask in public places, expanded testing strategy and contact tracing, among others, and this is the more reason why citizens should not relent in this regard if we don’t want to experience a second wave of the disease.”