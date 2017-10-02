Lagos task force raids criminal hideouts in Oshodi, Iyana Ipaja, arrests 76

Operatives of the Lagos State task force at the weekend raided and arrested 76 miscreants from the Oshodi and Iyana-Ipaja areas of the state during the new ‘Operation Eradication of Criminal Hideouts’.

Among those arrested at Iyana Ipaja during the operation was one Franklin Anyanwu, an alleged wanted criminal and a ring leader of a notorious cult group known as the ‘Omije Boys’.

The 28-year-old who was caught with bags of Indian hemp confessed to being the ringleader of the notorious cult group that terrorised and dispossessed innocent members of the public of their valuable items at Iyana Ipaja and its environs.

He confessed further to selling illicit drugs to miscreants and hoodlums around Oshodi, Fadeyi, Idi-oro at Mushin and Bariga.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Olumide Sanni, who confessed to snatching bags and phones from citizens around Railway lines at Oshodi.

According to the task force chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the raid was based on the directive by the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal. He said the agency was tasked to completely eradicate all criminal hideouts across the state.

Asides the two areas already raided, other blackspots to be raided include Egbe-Idimu, Abule-Oki and Car-wash, Ikotun, Mushin, Bariga, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Oshodi, Pen-cinema, Berger, Oyingbo, Mile 2, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba.

He said: “Government will not fold its arm and watch criminals destroy huge investments already expended on infrastructural development across the state. The CP also warned parents to always monitor their wards particularly during and after these ‘Ember-months’ as anyone caught engaging in any criminal acts such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, robbery, cultism or any other nefarious activities would be prosecuted in accordance with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws.”