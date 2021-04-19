Lagos suspends five female pupils caught smoking Shisha

The Lagos State Government has suspended five female pupils of the Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state, caught in a video smoking “Shisha” while in school uniform.

Shisha smoking is a way of inhaling tobacco, sometimes mixed with fruit or molasses sugar, through the mouthpiece of a bowl hose or tube1.

The state government, through the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Social Development, said it had also sent the girls on rehabilitation.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development when contacted.

Tokunbo noted that “appropriate steps are been taken to address the issue with the aim of preventing future occurrence in the state.

“The appropriate ministry is already intervening. You see why the role of parents is so critical. We can’t leave everything to government and school. This is heart wrenching.”