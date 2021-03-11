Lagos socialite, 4 others kidnapped, N100m ransom demanded

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have abducted Ikorodu-born business mogul, Alhaji Lookman Onabanjo, popularly known as “Bugon”

Bugon was abducted on Monday, at Agbowa area of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

He was kidnapped alongside his driver and three others, while on their way to his farm in Ota.

The kidnappers numbering about eight were said to be carrying seven AK-47 rifle and one submachine gun.

The businessman owns companies among which is Bugon Oil and Gas, Bugon Autoland and Bugon Farms.

Three of the victims were later released after some hours.

According to one of the freed victims, the gunmen made them trek for two hours until they got to a thick bush, where they were held.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding N100 million as a ransom for their release.

The source said family and sympathisers were negotiating for N10 million while the kidnappers insisted on N100 million

The house of the victim located in Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu is presently under lock and key.

A source in the neighbourhood said some other victims, who had been kidnapped alongside the businessman, allegedly paid N15 million and an extra N5,000 as ransom for their release The source said: “The N5,000 was added when they threatened that if the N15 million was incomplete both victims would be killed.

“The ransom was collected at Emuren Pipeline area before the victims were released. They came out of a bush near Adamo. The source said Imota, where the unfortunate incident happened, shares a boundary with Ogun State, where criminal activities thrive.

At press time, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to this reporter on the development.