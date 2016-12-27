‘How Lagos residents can verify authenticity of their number plates’

The Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) said it has created a website to enable Lagosians verify the authenticity of number plates issued by the agency.

According to the agency, this was as a result of complaints from motorists over seizure of vehicles by security agencies.

General Manager of the MVAA, Lateef Lawal disclosed this on Monday, urging motorists and security agencies to visit

www.lsmvaapvs.org to verify the genuineness of number plates issued by the agency.

“The platform became necessary so as to eradicate the unnecessary harassment of some of the licensees by officials of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

“The situation became worrisome and embarrassing to the state government and its clients when incessant reports, calls, SMS, e-mails and visits from motorists became rampant that vehicles duly registered with Lagos State number plates were being impounded by FRSC and other security officials,” he said.