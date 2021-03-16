Lagos releases list of COVID-19 vaccination centres

The Lagos State Government has released list of 88 health facilities approved to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed.

“Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos State is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies,” he said.

The commissioner said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.

While phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team, ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press, and other frontline workers; phase two is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.

Phase three is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 and phase 4 for other eligible populations.

Of this first tranche of 3.92 million doses allocated to Nigeria, Lagos State received 507,742 doses of the vaccine in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and has commenced its first phase of distribution.

How to register

He explained that a combined approach will be utilised for the registration for those that qualify for COVID-19 vaccination in phase1:

Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL. Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.

“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently,” he added.

How to report side effects

He explained that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organisation, but most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.

According to him, some of these common adverse events that could be experienced include: Pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea.

He said: “Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment.

“All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.”

List of COVID-19 vaccination centres in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos state

S/N LGAs Wards Facility 1 Agege KEKE Sango PHC 2 Agege ORILE Powerline phc 3 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OLUWA/AKERE Akere PHC 4 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OWOYEMI LAYENI PHC 5 Ajeromi OWOYEMI Signals Operation Command Clinic 6 Ajeromi ALAYABIAGBA Obisesan Naval Medical Centre 7 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Awodiora Ajeromi GH 8 Alimosho Alabata Akowonjo PHC 9 Alimosho ALAGBADO/ALAKUKO AGBADO PHC 10 Alimosho IDIMU Helen Aderonke PHC 11 Alimosho IPAJA Ipaja phc 12 Alimosho ISHERI-OLOFIN Isheri Olofin PHC 13 Alimosho OKUNOLA Rauf Aregbesola phc 14 Alimosho OMITUNTUN-OLORI Ipinlerere PHC 15 Alimosho IGANDO Alimosho GH 16 Alimosho GowonEstate NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY 17 Alimosho Oguntade/Bameke NAF Medical Centre Shasha 18 Amuwo Odofin ADO SOBA BAT PHC 19 Amuwo Odofin AGBOJU &ENVIRON Agboju phc 20 Amuwo Odofin ORIRE Festac PHC 21 Amuwo KIRIKIRI & ENVIRON NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL 22 Apapa GASKIYA Olojowon Primary Health Centre 23 Apapa IJORA Ijora oloye phc 24 APAPA APAPA CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL 25 Badagry APA APA PHC 26 Badagry IWORO-GBANKO Ilado phc 27 BADAGRY APA NAF Mother & Child Hosp 28 Epe AGBOWA I Agbowa PHC 29 Epe BADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODO Epe phc 30 Epe AGBOWA Agbowa GH 31 Eti Osa 1004/ABOYADE Oriyanrin PHC 32 Eti Osa BADORE/LANGBASA Badore phc 33 Eti Osa IGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUN Igbo efon phc 34 Eti Osa IJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATE Ikoyi PHC 35 Eti Osa IKATE/LEKKI IKATE PHC 36 Eti Osa SANGOTEDO SANGOTEDO PHC 37 Eti Osa OKUNMOPO/OGOMBO MCC 38 Eti-Osa Falomo Police Hospital 39 Eti-Osa VI2 65 Batallion MRS Hospital 40 Ibeju Lekki IBEJU I IBEJU PHC 41 Ibeju Lekki ORIMEDU I Akodo GH 42 Ifako/Ijaye ALAGBADO/KOLLINTON Agbado Kola PHC 43 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako Primary Health Centre 44 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako GH 45 Ikeja OJODU OJODU PHC 46 Ikeja ONILEKERE ONILEKERE PHC 47 Ikeja OREGUN Oregun PHC 48 Ikeja G.R.A. LASUTH 49 Ikeja Onigbongbo 9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja 50 Ikorodu ATERE Imota phc 51 Ikorodu IPAKODO Ipakodo PHC 52 Ikorodu ISELE Ikorodu Phc 53 Ikorodu ITUMOKUN Igbogbo Phc 54 Ikorodu OKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKO OKE ELETU PHC 55 Ikorodu ODONGUNYAN 174 Batallion Child Health Care 56 Kosofe OGUDU Ogudu PHC 57 Kosofe BAMGBE/ELEBIJU KETU PHC 58 Kosofe IKOSI-OKE Ikosi phc 59 Kosofe Araromi Ifako Gbagada GH 60 Lagos Island EPETEDO EAST Sura PHC 61 Lagos Island OKE-OLOWOGBOWO Olowogbowo Phc 62 Lagos Island ODAN LIMH 63 Lagos Mainland ALOBA/DESALU Abule nla phc 64 Lagos Mainland FREEMAN/GLOVER Simpson PHC 65 Lagos Mainland SALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMI IWAYA PHC 66 Lagos Mainland IPONRI olaleye Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta 67 Lagos Mainland ABULE IJESHA Infectious Disease Hospital 68 Lagos Mainland ONIKE OYADIRAN Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital 69 Lagos Mainland Abule Oja Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital 70 MUSHIN ALAKARA Kajola phc 71 MUSHIN PAPA AJAO Palm Avenue PHC 72 MUSHIN Idi Araba LUTH 73 OJO EGAN Ishagira phc 74 OJO ETEGBIN Imude phc 75 OJO IBA Iba phc 76 OJO IJANIKIN Otto/Ijanikin PHC 77 OJO OJO TOWN OJO PHC 78 OJO IRA 149 Battalion MRS 79 OJO Okokomaiko Navy Hospital 80 OSHODI IFOSHIN Iyana-Ejigbo PHC 81 OSHODI IGBEHINADUN Oshodi phc 82 OSHODI ILASAMAJA Ilasa phc 83 OSHODI Shogunle Shogunle Ikeja NAF 84 OSHODI OLUYEYE Port Health 85 SHOMOLU IGBARI AKOKA PHC 86 SHOMOLU OWODE /ORILE BARIGA CMS PHC 87 SURULERE BABATUNDE AYILARA Akerele phc 88 SURULERE OSHO Orile Iganmu