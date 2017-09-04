Lagos police release new CP’s mobile number, but warn against indiscriminate calls

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, has made public the telephone number of the Command’s new helmsman, Acting Commissioner of Police Edgal Imohimi, for the purpose of distress and emergencies.

Imohimi was Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations until last week when he replaced CP Fatai Owoseni as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The number is: 0809 999 0483.

But Famous-Cole encouraged the public to explore other nearest avenues of reporting incidents or situations in chain of command such as DPOs, Area Commanders, RRS (767 & 112) at any time of the day before calling the Commissioner of Police.

The PPRO expressed his appreciation to Lagosians for their peaceful nature in this festive period as well as their trust in the Nigeria Police Force, especially the Lagos State Command.