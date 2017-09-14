Lagos Police Commissioner orders officers to shoot cultists

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered policemen in the state to shoot any cultist found with firearm.

The Police boss vowed that he was determined to put an end to cult-related clashes in the state.

Edgal, who made this remark while addressing security stakeholders at the Area M, Police Command, Idimu, Lagos, warned youths to stay away from crime as he would no longer tolerate such act in the state.‎

He also explained that he discovered during interactions with stakeholders at the ongoing security Town Hall meetings across the state that most areas don’t experience violent crimes such as robberies and kidnappings, but suffered from huge cult-related activities, which, he said, had claimed many lives.

His words: “Cultism is currently a very serious issue we must tackle in Lagos State and everyone must be involved. I am fully out to tackle it head-on and I urge parents to warn their children to stay out of cultism and turn a new leaf because I am coming for them.

“The era where cultists apprehended with firearms are treated with kid gloves is over. I have ordered my men to shoot at any cultist who is seen with a fire arm. This is not a joke, parents must take this message home to their children and warn them to desist from all cult-related activities henceforth.

“I have also strengthened the Anti-Cultism Department of the Lagos State Police Command and I have directed them to move all out to track all cultists operating within the state.”