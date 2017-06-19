Lagos Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni turns traffic warden in Ikorodu

Residents and commuters along the usually busy Agric end of Ikorodu community witnessed a rare scene yesterday, June 17, 2017, when the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, did the unexpected.

The Police chief, flanked by the Commander Rapid Response Squad, RRS, ACP Olatunji Disu, and other operatives dressed in mufti visited popular Agric junction in Ikorodu, following series of complaints of serious traffic by motorists and residents of the area.

During the time there, the officers discovered that the road was narrowed by traders who sell wares along the roads. Also, there was heaps of refuse dumped beside the roads on one side.

As a result of this, the Commissioner of Police who trekked a distance to get t the bus stop intervened to help motorists who were trapped in the traffic gridlock by directing wardens and also dishing out instructions to motorists and passersby.

In addition, the Police chief ensured the traders were moved away from the road and restored traffic flow before heading to Ikeja. He, however, left a stern warning to the traders never to display their wares on the road.