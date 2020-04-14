Lagos police commissioner assures angry residents of safety after attacks by hoodlums

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odunmosun has allayed the fears of residents of the state.

Odumosu, gave the assurance on Monday following the attacks in some parts of the state by hoodlums.

Odumosu, who visited Dopemu, one of the areas affected, urged residents to be confident in the police and disregard any threats of attack, adding that they should stay safe and obey the stay- at- home order.

Recall that in the wake of the lockdown order, some youths were said to have invaded some homes and shops in parts of both Lagos and Ogun states, dispossessing residents of their belongings.

Reports say among the places affected are Iyana Ipaja and Agege areas of Lagos, as well as Olambe, Giwa Oke-Aro, and Ten-Ten areas of Ogun State.

Residents of some of the communities, however, resorted to keeping vigil around their homes, burning tyres on the roads and streets to ward off the criminals.

A total of 191 suspects have been arrested in relation to the incidents.

WATCH as Odunmosu addresses the people