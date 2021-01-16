Lagos Police Command continues its raid on nightclubs and event centres, fails to arrest Fashola, others at Eagle Club

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday night continued its raid on nightclubs who violate the COVID-19 protocols.

The police team led by the Commissioner of Police in state, Hammed Odumosu arrested scores of youths partying at several clubs on the Island and Surulere in tandem with COVID-19 enforcement protocols.

There was , however a drama when the police team stormed the Eagle Club on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street in Surulere .

On arrival at the club, the security personnel on duty were said to have refused to open the gate for the police team to gain access into the premises.

The security personnel were said to have informed the police team that there was an order from above that the gate should not be opened.

They, however, allowed Odumosu and few of his team into the premises to see those who were inside the club.

On sighting the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Odumosu ordered his officers to leave.

The Police Commissioner later had a brief discussion with Fashola before joining his team outside the premises.

With Fashola were top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere including a former Executive Secretary of Surulere Local Government, Mrs. Hussein Bamidele.

Clubbing has been suspended in the state as Lagos joins the rest of Nigeria to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of nightclubs and bars was announced about a three weeks ago by both the federal and Lagos State government as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

Lagos is Nigeria’s epicentre of coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the over 90,000 cases recorded across the country.

The suspension did not, however, deter many fun seekers from attending clubs.